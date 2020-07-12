A Suncoast man creates a ‘Community Empowerment App’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “See it, Say it, Send it” app was created by Sarasota resident Kevin Angell, who is a retired law enforcement officer.
Angell wanted to create an app that would increase communication between law enforcement and residents.
“It really allows you to have two-way communication either anonymously or self-identified. You can send a tip. The really cool part is you can also receive location-based information from law-enforcement”, explains Angell.
Recently, the Minneapolis Police Department reached out to Angell about the app after the death of George Floyd.
“They reached out to us probably a year ago to start talking about having conversations about what the app does. And obviously more recently the conversations have heated up to try to rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and the community”, says Angell.
In Florida, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has been using the app for years.
They are currently the only law enforcement agency in the state who use the app.
“Originally I was just for schools, we actually begun rather rapidly after seeing the functionality. We were able to roll that out to our community”, says Martin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Luteninant Ryan Grimsdale.
Although Angell is a Suncoast resident, “the See, it Say, Send it” app isn’t used by any Suncoast police departments or sheriff offices.
Angell says he hopes they will in the near future.
