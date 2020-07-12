Police searching for missing 52-year-old woman last seen in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department (NPPD) is searching for a missing 52-year-old woman.
Police say Stacy Giovanni was last seen at her home in the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue in North Port on Saturday.
According to police, she is battling mental health issues.
Police say they do not know what type of clothing Giovanni was wearing nor do they know which direction she may be traveling in.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact NPPD at 941-429-7300.
