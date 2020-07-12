Police say 52-year-old woman reported missing in North Port has been found deceased

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department says the 52-year-old woman that was reported missing after last being seen in North Port has been found, but it is a tragic update.
According to police, Stacy Giovanni has been found deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time.
She was initially reported missing after last being seen at her home in the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue in North Port on Saturday.
Police say that she was battling mental health issues, and that was a concern for them in regards to her disappearance.
No further information is available at this time.
