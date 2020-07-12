Major beach renourishment project underway on Anna Maria Island

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A major beach renourishment project just getting underway on Anna Maria Island. It’s a project that will repair many mile of beaches on the island.
“It’s nice to see the beach be elongated, it’s our front yard so we love it,” said John Clarke, a Holmes Beach resident.
Clarke says renourishment of the beach on Anna Maria Island comes with the territory. The project passes right by his condo on the beach.
“I live here year round, so you know it’s just the beach, every seven years they do this and it goes by your place,” said Clarke. “Within a couple of days and it’s right back to normal, except you have a bigger beach, it’s beautiful.”
The 17.3-million-dollar project will repair more than five miles of beaches from the northern end of Holmes Beach all the way south to Coquina Beach. Officials say this is necessary because of the wear and tear beaches experience from major storms and it also protects the coastline. All the new sand is pumped from offshore. This is something Brandon Blandford wasn’t expecting on his trip to the beach today. Crews are currently working on the 75th Street area of Holmes Beach.
“I was a bit surprised today, I parked over here on 72nd Street and I expected a pretty empty beach, but I came out to the pipe” said Blandford. “But I know what they’re doing here. they’re renourishing the sand and stuff, it takes away from the view a little bit but I think it’s worth it.”
Crews will work on small sections of the beach and work their way down. This beach renourishment project on Anna Maria Island is expected to be finished in about four months.
