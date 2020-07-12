Major beach renourishment project underway on Anna Maria Island

The 17.3-million-dollar project will repair more than five miles of beaches from the northern end of Holmes Beach all the way south to Coquina Beach. Officials say this is necessary because of the wear and tear beaches experience from major storms and it also protects the coastline. All the new sand is pumped from offshore. This is something Brandon Blandford wasn’t expecting on his trip to the beach today. Crews are currently working on the 75th Street area of Holmes Beach.