First Alert Weather: Sunday, July 12, 2020 - Isolated rain chances through Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Drier air has arrived across parts of the Suncoast, which will allow a quiet and calm night. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Relatively high dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 101-105 degrees. Rain chances will be isolated with most of the region staying dry. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.7, which will be in the extreme category. Seas will be 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.