First Alert Weather: Sunday, July 12, 2020 - Isolated rain chances through Tuesday

Heat indices stay into the low 100s

First Alert Weather: Sunday, July 12, 2020 - Isolated rain chances through Tuesday
wx_noel_7-12
By Noel Rehm | July 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 6:59 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Drier air has arrived across parts of the Suncoast, which will allow a quiet and calm night. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

First Alert Weather - 6:30pm July 12, 2020

For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Relatively high dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 101-105 degrees. Rain chances will be isolated with most of the region staying dry. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

The UV index will be 11.7, which will be in the extreme category. Seas will be 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.