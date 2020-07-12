FDOH reports over 12,600 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 282,435 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,277 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Monday morning’s update.
278,667 of those total cases involve Florida residents. It’s an increase of 12,624 reported cases since Sunday. This is the state’s second highest record for cases in one-day, and this comes down after the new record that was set on Sunday.
The DOH has processed 2,639,574 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the state isn’t changing a decision last month to reimpose a ban on bars selling alcohol for on-site consumption because of widespread non-compliance with coronavirus safety measures. You can read more about that by clicking here.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 5,266 Residents: 5,214 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52
Conditions and Care Deaths: 1400 Hospitalizations* Residents: 358 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,464 (47%) Female: 2,713 (52%) Unknown/No data: 37 (<1%)
Race: Black: 420 (8%) White: 2,100 (40%) Other: 410 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,284 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,206 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 1,506 (29%) Unknown/No Data: 2,502 (48%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 3,219 Residents: 3,180 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 39
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 262 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,498 (47%) Female: 1,640 (52%) Unknown/No data: 42 (<1%)
Race: Black: 167 (5%) White: 1,398 (44%) Other: 216 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,399 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 315 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 1,264 (40%) Unknown/No Data: 1,601 (50%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.