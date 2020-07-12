DOH Sarasota set to host two by appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Venice this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH Sarasota) is scheduled to conduct drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Venice this week.
The testing is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday at the Venice Community Center from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
DOH Sarasota says those who will be coming to the Venice Community Center for testing should remain in their vehicles, wear a face covering if he or she has one, and be prepared to show a photo ID.
DOH Sarasota says that although these tests will be held primarily at drive-thru sites, they can accommodate walk-ups and people who will be traveling on bicycles.
There will only be 100 tests available per day and an appointment must be scheduled in advance in order to be tested.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, you should call 941-861-2883.
