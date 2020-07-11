15,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Florida, a new one-day record statewide and nationally

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 269,811 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,242 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Sunday morning’s update.
266,119 of those total cases involve Florida residents. It’s an increase of 15,300 reported cases since Saturday and this is a new one-day record in terms of cases not only for the state, but for the nation as well.
The DOH has processed 2,574,007 test results so far.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 5,112 Residents: 5,063 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 49
Conditions and Care Deaths: 138 Hospitalizations* Residents: 356 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,403 (48%) Female: 2,618 (52%) Unknown/No data: 32 (<1%)
Race: Black: 403 (8%) White: 2,048 (40%) Other: 403 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,209 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,185 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 1,459 (29%) Unknown/No Data: 2,419 (48%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 3,106 Residents: 3,067 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 39
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 250 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,465 (48%) Female: 1,565 (51%) Unknown/No data: 37 (<1%)
Race: Black: 148 (5%) White: 1,363 (44%) Other: 209 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,347 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 302 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 1,210 (39%) Unknown/No Data: 1,555 (51%)
