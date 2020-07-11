Man sets fire in Florida church after plowing van inside

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida church sustained extensive damage when a driver plowed a van through the front door and then set the sanctuary on fire.
Authorities say no one was hurt in the Saturday morning attack on Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala although some were inside setting up for mass.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man crashed a minivan through the front door and then threw some kind of incendiary device, causing a fire that resulted in extensive damage.
The man drove off, but was stopped by deputies nearby. He was being questioned and no charges have yet been filed.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.