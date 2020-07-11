Governor DeSantis stopped by Bradenton to give an update on COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced there are 13 COVID-19 nursing facilities for patients from other longterm care facilities when they have tested positive for the virus.
“Some of these nursing homes and long-term care facilities, they’re just not set up to do appropriate isolations and so we need to transfer those folks,” says DeSantis.
According to Governor DeSantis, the COVID-19 problem areas on the Suncoast are within the nursing homes and longterm care facilities.
“In Manatee county, as of today or as of this morning 138 COVID-related deaths, 91 of them have been related to long-term care facilities. So that’s 66%. In Sarasota County... they’ve had 100 ‘Corona-related fatalities, 65 of them are residents of long-term care facilities”, explains DeSantis.
If a patient on Suncoast tests positive for the virus, they are transported to the COVID-19 nursing home at the Carrington Place in St Petersburg.
Even though there has been a surge in cases amongst the younger population, Governor Desantis says the 65 years old and older are ones who are the ones dying from the virus.
