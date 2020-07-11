First Alert Weather: Saturday, July 11, 2020 - A lower coverage of showers and storms on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers and storms through the evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
A weak cold front will dissipate to our north bringing slightly drier air to the northern half of the Suncoast. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, however feel-like temperatures will range anywhere from 104-108 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.5, which will be extreme. Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
