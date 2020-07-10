Part of North Lido Beach closed after military marking round discovered

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A section of North Lido Beach is closed Friday morning after a suspicious device was discovered.
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department have closed the lot near Polk Drive and Benjamin Franklin Drive along with a section of the beach out of an abundance of caution because a potentially explosive device was found this morning.
Officers were called to the area after someone noticed the device near a garbage can in the parking area just before 7 a.m. Members of the Sarasota Police Department Explosive Materials Unit responded and determined the device was a military marking round. Representatives from MacDill Air Force Base are responding to dispose of the device properly.
Sarasota Police officers hope to have the area back open around lunchtime.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.