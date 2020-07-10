Over 350 Manatee County School employees impacted by COVID-19 since March

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Over 350 Manatee County School District staff members have been impacted by COVID-19 since March.
Those impacted either tested positive for the virus or had to be quarantined because they were directly exposed to a positive COVID-19 case. There were 43 different sites throughout the school district where impacted employees worked. The number represents staff members working in buildings with minimal staff and no students. Many of the sites throughout the district shutdown temporarily for cleaning.
Manatee County School District’s Superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, in a workshop meeting Thursday said it was important for parents to be aware of the number of staff members impacted by the virus when the buildings were scarce. Parents should take it into consideration when deciding what they want their kids to do next school year. Although, there are no official plans for the reopening of the district, the district is looking to give students the option to choose between going back to school full time or eLearning full time.
At Thursday's workshop many school board members shared concerns of having students back in the classroom full time.
"Our teachers are scared. I think we've gotten the emails from them. They are really. Now the epidemic in our area is to the point where almost everyone knows somebody who has had not just the infection, the disease," said School Board Member Dr. Scott Hopes.
School Board Member Charlie Kennedy said, "I just really fear the explosion of cases we will see not just in our student body, but as I said earlier in our staff, in our teachers and staff, and then mushrooming out to all of the people that they live with."
Superintendent Saunders said the protocol for a staff member who has tested positive to return to work is that they either need to have two negative tests or they need to wait 14 days after their last day of symptoms to return to work.
