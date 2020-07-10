Over 350 Manatee County School employees impacted by COVID-19 since March

Manatee County School District’s Superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, in a workshop meeting Thursday said it was important for parents to be aware of the number of staff members impacted by the virus when the buildings were scarce. Parents should take it into consideration when deciding what they want their kids to do next school year. Although, there are no official plans for the reopening of the district, the district is looking to give students the option to choose between going back to school full time or eLearning full time.