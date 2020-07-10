Manatee Co. Schools employee arrested for possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An employee at Haile Middle School in Bradenton is facing multiple charges for possessing child pornography.
The investigation began back in March after Bradenton Police say they received a tip. A search warrant was issued at Timothy Glover’s home in Manatee County. According to police, a computer taken during the search had numerous images of child pornography.
The children in the material ranged from ages 6 to 13, investigators say.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bradenton police.
