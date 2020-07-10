Manatee Co. Schools employee arrested for possession of child pornography

Timothy Glover (Source: Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff | July 10, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 12:23 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An employee at Haile Middle School in Bradenton is facing multiple charges for possessing child pornography.

The investigation began back in March after Bradenton Police say they received a tip. A search warrant was issued at Timothy Glover’s home in Manatee County. According to police, a computer taken during the search had numerous images of child pornography.

The children in the material ranged from ages 6 to 13, investigators say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bradenton police.

