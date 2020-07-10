Man charged with murder in connection with the death of his father

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his father as a result of an altercation that occurred back in February.
According to North Port Police Department, Robert Merritt, 44, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery on a victim above 65 years old, his father.
The victim, Robert Cecil Merritt, 74, later died. Following an autopsy the cause of death has been ruled a homicide. Merritt is now facing a charge of second degree murder. He was picked up and arrested Thursday in North Port.
Merritt was lodged in the Sarasota County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.