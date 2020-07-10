Lucky Pelican cook dies from COVID-19, restaurant closes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lucky Pelican restaurant in Sarasota is closing its doors after announcing one of their cooks passed away after contracting COVID-19.
The cooks’s last day at work was last Friday, July 3 according to the restaurant’s Facebook post. They say the chef then began showing symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend.
Restaurant staff say they were informed Wednesday of the positive COVID-19 test, only to learn the cook passed Thursday morning.
The post goes on to say the restaurant will remain closed until the entire staff has been tested and the results come back.
