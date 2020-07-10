Lakewood restaurant cook dies from COVID-19

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - “It’s devastating, you know we didn’t expect it,” said Patrick Moore.
Moore is a Managing Partner of the Lucky Pelican Bistro in Lakewood Ranch. He’s very emotional over the loss of one of his employees. Mario, a cook at the restaurant, passed away Thursday morning from COVID-19.
“He’s a great guy, he always had a smile, he’s always had kind of a little hop to his step,” said Moore. “He had this amazing dry sense of humor and everybody really loved him.”
Moore said all the workers are like family, so this is especially difficult. Mario took the coronavirus test last week and had tested positive.
“Me and a line cook, one of his really close friends, we were talking to him literally the night before and the only thing he really told me was that I have a hard time breathing but I’m alright,” said Moore. “He wasn’t concerned, it didn’t freak him out, so getting that phone call the next morning was nuts.”
Moore, his family and all the workers at the restaurant have been tested. They are still waiting on the results. He says they were going above and beyond with precautions to keep all of their workers and customers safe. The Lucky Pelican is now temporarily closed. It’s not yet know when it will reopen.
“Everybody is in shock, everybody is grieving, everybody is just trying to wrap their heads around it,” said Moore.
