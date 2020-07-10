Gov. DeSantis announces more electric charging stations along major roadways

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron. DeSantis announced that the state will take settlement funds from Volkswagen to create more electric car charging stations across the state.
$8.5 million of the 2019 settlement will go toward installing 74 additional fast charging stations for cars on major Florida corridors and evacuation routes. Drivers can expect to be see these up and running in the next 60 days.
Those additional stations will cover charging on 1200 miles of I-75, I-4 and I-95 with emphasis on evacuation routes.
The fast chargers will also require minimum charging time to ensure drivers of electric cars can get back on the road quickly.
