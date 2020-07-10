First Alert Weather: Friday, July 10, 2020 - Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend and the summertime heat continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this evening with isolated showers and storms possible as they develop in the Gulf and move onshore. Overnight lows will fall into the low 80s and winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will become scattered late tomorrow morning and throughout the afternoon. One or two strong storms can’t be ruled out with rainfall totals anywhere from 0.25-2′' through Saturday evening. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. High dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 101-105°.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.6, which is in the extreme range. Seas will be at 2-3 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
