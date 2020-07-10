First Alert Weather: Better rain chances for the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An increase in moisture and an upper air disturbance will combine to increase rain chances for the next few days. While none of the days over the next three or four will be wash outs, there will be better chance for showers for everyone each day. This will add to the cloud cover and make the afternoons slightly more comfortable and just below Heat Advisory levels. With the increase in moisture in our atmosphere some of the showers that form will develop into thunderstorms. Also, rainfall amounts, especially inland, will be heavy compared to what we saw yesterday. The west wind pattern, which brings morning showers near the coast and afternoon storms inland, should continue till next Wednesday or Thursday.