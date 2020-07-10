FDOH reports 10,360 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 254,511 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,197 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Saturday morning’s update.
250,984 of those total cases involve Florida residents. It’s an increase of 10,360 reported cases since Friday. The DOH has processed 2,475,299 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 related press conference on Saturday at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 4,632 Residents: 4,600 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 32
Conditions and Care Deaths: 138 Hospitalizations* Residents: 335 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,195 (48%) Female: 2,383 (52%) Unknown/No data: 22 (<1%)
Race: Black: 393 (9%) White: 2,012 (44%) Other: 397 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 1,798 (39%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,166 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 1,432 (31%) Unknown/No Data: 2,002 (44%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,641 Residents: 2,603 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 38
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 248 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 1,252 (48%) Female: 1,329 (51%) Unknown/No data: 22 (<1%)
Race: Black: 144 (6%) White: 1,328 (51%) Other: 200 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 931 (36%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 298 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 1,184 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 1,121 (43%)
