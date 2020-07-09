U.S. Attorney’s Office releases more info on Bradenton church arrests

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men behind a “Miracle Mineral Solution” that was marketed as a treatment for COVID-19 are facing federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office released more details after a search warrant was executed at the Genesis II Health and Healing Church in Bradenton.
According to the criminal complaint affidavit, Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32, were manufacturing and selling something they advertised as a “Miracle Mineral Solution.” The solution contains sodium chlorite and water and consumers were advised to drink the solution.
The FDA issued an injunction in April, after receiving reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions, and dying after drinking the solution, but the organization did not comply
Hazmat crews arrived at the site and inventoried:
50 gallons muriatic acid
22 gallons of the finished “Miracle Mineral Solution”
8,300 pounds sodium chlorite
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that the solution was marketed as a cure for multiple ailments under the guise of being a church in an effort to avoid government interference.
“The affidavit also alleges that, before marketing MMS (the Miracle Mineral Solution) as a cure for COVID-19, the Grenons marketed MMS as a miracle cure-all for dozens of other serious diseases and disorders, including cancer, Alzheimer’s, autism, multiple sclerosis, and HIV/AIDS, even though the FDA had not approved MMS for any use. The Grenons allegedly sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, including to consumers throughout South Florida,” reads the statement.
All four Grenons are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.
Currently, Jordan and Jonathan Grenon are in the Pinellas County Detention Center.
“Making claims that unproven drugs, especially potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products, can cure or prevent COVID-19 or any other disease is unacceptable. The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has actively and deliberately placed consumers at risk with their fraudulent Miracle Mineral Solution and Americans expect and deserve medical treatments that have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective,” said Catherine Hermsen, Assistant Commissioner of the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations. “We commend the efforts of our law enforcement partners for vigorously investigating this matter. The FDA will continue our efforts to make sure these and other like-minded sellers do not jeopardize the health of Americans during this pandemic and in the future.”
