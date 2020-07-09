SunCoast Blood Centers searching for convalescent plasma donors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers and the hospitals they serve are putting out an urgent call for convalescent plasma to treat patients with life-threatening cases of COVID-19.
The ideal candidates are those who have tested positive for the virus and can provide a written diagnosis. If you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19 and have fully recovered from the illness, please contact SunCoast Blood Centers to schedule a plasma donation. Your plasma now contains antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2 and could possibly save the life of someone critically ill with the virus.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 941-993-8119. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.or email covid19@suncoastblood.org.
