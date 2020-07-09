SMH, Manatee Memorial report number of COVID-19 patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Manatee Memorial have both released the number of coronavirus patients currently being treated in the two facilities.
Manatee Memorial says as of July 9, there are currently 59 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. It’s an increase of 20 patients from Wednesday.
Sarasota Memorial provided a breakdown of its COVID-19 caseload as of Thursday:
Hospital / ICU Capacity
Total hospital beds: 839
Today’s patient census: 676 of which 93 are COVID-19 patients
Total ICU beds: 72*
Today’s ICU census: 55, including 17 COVID-19 patients
SMH increased its ICU capacity from 62 to 72 beds in June and has enough ventilators to create more than 100 ICU beds if needed to manage a surge.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.