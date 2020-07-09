Missing children featured on gas station TVs in Florida

(WWSB) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is working with San Francisco-based advertising agency Muhtayzik Hoffer to feature missing children on gas pump video screens in markets across the U.S. during the month of July.
This is all part of the “Runaway Train” music video campaign that launched last year. Each video will target specific missing youths in every state.
“NCMEC wants to remind and empower the public to be on the lookout this summer for missing children in their area. We know that all it takes is one person to pay attention, do the right thing and help bring a missing child home,” reads a press release from the company. “For the families that NCMEC works with, this is an opportunity to generate new attention for their missing loved ones and garner new leads in their case.”
If you have information about a missing or exploited children contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.
