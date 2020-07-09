Florida DOH reports 48 new COVID-19 deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 232,718 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,009 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus Thursday. It’s an increase of 8,948 new cases involving Florida residents and 48 additional deaths.
So far, the state has processed 2,357,398 test results.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 4,266 Residents: 4,238 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 28
Conditions and Care Deaths: 138 Hospitalizations* Residents: 330 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,046 (48%) Female: 2,173 (51%) Unknown/No data: 19 (<1%)
Race: Black: 355 (8%) White: 1,894 (45%) Other: 354 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 1,635 (39%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,105 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 1,339 (32%) Unknown/No Data: 1,794 (42%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,431 Residents: 2,393 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 38
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 232 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 1,161 (49%) Female: 1,214 (51%) Unknown/No data: 18 (<1%)
Race: Black: 123 (5%) White: 1,231 (51%) Other: 176 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 863 (36%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 274 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 1,093 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 1,026 (43%)
