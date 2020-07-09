Florida DOH reports 48 new COVID-19 deaths

By ABC7 Staff | July 9, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 11:39 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 232,718 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,009 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus Thursday. It’s an increase of 8,948 new cases involving Florida residents and 48 additional deaths.

So far, the state has processed 2,357,398 test results.

Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 4,266   Residents: 4,238   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 28

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 138   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 330     Non-Residents: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 2,046  (48%)   Female: 2,173 (51%)   Unknown/No data: 19 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 355  (8%)   White: 1,894  (45%)   Other: 354  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,635  (39%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,105  (26%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,339  (32%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,794  (42%)

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 2,431   Residents: 2,393   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 38

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 100   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 232     Non-Residents: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 1,161  (49%)   Female: 1,214 (51%)   Unknown/No data: 18 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 123  (5%)   White: 1,231  (51%)   Other: 176  (7%)   Unknown/No Data: 863  (36%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 274  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,093  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,026  (43%)

