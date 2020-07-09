First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure combined with some dry air that moved in will limit the rain chances today. Without the rain you get the heat and today a Heat Advisory is in effect. Afternoon heat indexes could reach 105 to 110 degrees and heat stress will be a real danger for those working outside in the afternoon heat. Stay hydrated and seek a cooler environment should you have any sigh of heat stress. The only cooling showers will come in the form of a few rains that move onshore during the morning and inland in the afternoon but the rain chance is only 20% or less. Tomorrow atmospheric moisture will increase and rain chances will begin to go up. By the weekend a trough of low pressure will destabilize the atmosphere and bring a much higher rain chance of 60% by Sunday.