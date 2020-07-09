Fay forms off Carolina coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 6th named storm of the season has formed off the NC coast moving north away from Florida.
This is the earliest ever for the 6th tropical storm of any season to develop. It is expected to continue to move toward the north at 5-10 mph toward the Delmarva peninsula and then toward NJ. Flood watches are in effect for much of the mid Atlantic coast through the NE U.S. through the weekend. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the E. coast of NJ through Long Island NY.
For us we will see winds continue out of the NW which will keep the humidity up and bring a trough of low pressure down into the SE behind tropical storm Fay.
This will bring a much better chance for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday for the Suncoast.
A heat advisory will be necessary once again for Friday afternoon as the feels like temperatures will range from 105 to 108 Friday afternoon.
