Lakewood Ranch Medical updates visitation rules for inpatient nursing units

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Lakewood Ranch Medical Center announced Wednesday that visitors will not be allowed in Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s Inpatient Nursing Units, effective Wednesday, July 8 until further notice.
A spokesperson for the hospital released some exceptions and added that the changes were for the health and safety of the staff and patients.
As of Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the current limited hospital visitation includes:
• Women’s Center: one adult screened negative, masked support person who may accompany the patient.
• Patients with Physical, Intellectual, and/or Developmental Disabilities and Patients with Cognitive Impairments: one adult screened negative, masked support person may accompany the patient. • Outpatient Procedures: one adult screened negative, masked visitor may accompany the patient to the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-op area. In order to maintain appropriate distancing in the waiting room, visitors should wait offsite or in their car during the procedure. Patients should come prepared to give the Pre-op nurse the name and phone number for the visitor who is their designated ride home.
• Inpatient Procedures: one adult screened negative, masked visitor may wait in the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-op area, at which time the visitor should leave the facility. Physicians will contact the designated person when procedures are complete. One screened negative, masked visitor may return during the designated visitation hours: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
• ER: one adult screened negative, masked visitor may accompany the patient. The visitor must come in with the patient at the time of arrival. The visitor may accompany a patient who is being admitted only during inpatient visitation hours listed above. *
