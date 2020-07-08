Former Florida governor, Wayne Mixson, dies at 98

“Gov. Wayne Mixson’s leadership ability was recognized early, and as president of his local county Farm Bureau, he worked tirelessly to get telephones installed in rural areas and to eradicate hog cholera from Florida,” the hall of fame website said. “Mixson’s career as a statesman began with his election to the Florida House of Representatives in 1967. As chairman of the House Agriculture Committee for eight years, he passed hundreds of measures affecting every segment of agriculture.”