First Alert Weather: Dry air limits rain today but wetter weather on the way for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -An area of low pressure centered over South Carolina this morning will move toward the Atlantic coast. A high pressure ridge located in the Gulf off the west coast of Florida will bring a west wind to the Suncoast. The two weather systems will work together to drive in some marginally drier air aloft and keep the afternoon temperatures warm into the weekend. The west wind pattern will again favor a coastal showers near the coast followed by the focus for storms shifting inland in the afternoon. The drier air sticks around tomorrow as well and will continue a pattern that is similar to today.