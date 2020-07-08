Fay likely to form off coast of Carolina’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The record breaking 2020 hurricane season continues to remain active with an 80% chance for the tropical disturbance over Georgia and S. Carolina to become the 6th. named storm of the year.
If it were to develop into a tropical storm in the next few days it would be the earliest we would have a 6 named storm. The next name up is Fay.
Even if it does develop it would not have much to do with our weather. It is going to keep up the W to NW wind which will mean more heat and humidity. It also means only a few coastal morning showers and thunderstorms possible with the main focus inland later in the day.
We can expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a 20% chance for a few morning showers near the coast and a 30% for inland storms.
There will be a slight increase in moisture on Friday but still only a 40% chance for scattered storms anticipated and those will be mainly inland.
Highs on both days will be in the upper 80′s near the beaches and low 90′s elsewhere. The heat index during the afternoon hours from noon until 6 p.m will be close to advisory levels. We are talking 105 - 108 feels like temperatures.
Over the weekend we will see more moisture move in which will increase our rain chances to 50% for scattered storms at anytime during the day but most numerous for the inland locations.
