Families Urging State to Re-Open Visitation in Nursing Homes

“It’s been very difficult. The facility she’s in does a wonderful job of taking care of their residents. Each day, when their workers come in, they bring a change of clothes, they mask, they gown and go in to do their jobs. Then they change their clothes and they leave. I don’t understand why that can’t be done for family members. I don’t understand why there can’t be rooms that are easy to sanitize, spray down and clean,” expressed Carla Peterson.