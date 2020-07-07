Water service to be restored to barrier islands soon following a water main break

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Water service is expected to be restored soon to barrier after being disrupted on Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break.
According to a press release, a contractor damaged a 16 inch water main along John Ringling Causeway.
The impacted areas include Bird Key, Coon Key and portions of St. Armands Key and City Island.
People located in these areas may have experienced low or no water pressure on Tuesday. The service is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m., but a boil water advisory will be in place for the impacted areas for 48 hours.
For more information about this, contact the City of Sarasota Utilities department at 941-263-6884.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.