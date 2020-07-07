Volunteers work to free turtle from hole on Anna Maria Island

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch followed tracks to discover a sea turtle trapped in a hole in the sand.
The incident occurred over the Fourth of July weekend. The hole was about four feet deep and the two men began frantically digging to get her out. Police and a good Samaritan also came to the rescue helping the workers.
Rescuers built a ramp and the turtle eventually made it out safely.
The organization works to protect turtles during nesting season.
