Tropical low possible near Georgia over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just over 2 months into the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and we have had a record breaking 5 named storms already. The fastest that has happened ever.
There is an area of concern over central Georgia right now that is drifting east and could eventually become the next tropical system.
Since it over land there is little chance for developing (30%) over the next 2 days, but once it moves out over the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic it will have a better chance (40%) to spin up. No worries for the Suncoast as it will move away toward the NE through next week.
The prognosticator of tropical cyclones, Dr. Philip Klotzbach has revised his forecast up for the remainder of the 2020 hurricane season. The thinking continues to be that because the Atlantic basin in the main development region is warmer than normal, more tropical waves expected off the coast of Africa and the potential for La Nina during the peak of hurricane season (Aug. - Oct.) we should see 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major storms.
One has to remember that these forecasts do not tell you specifically where the storms may form. In 1995 the Atlantic basin saw 19 named storms a very active season but not one had an impact on the Suncoast.
Remember it only takes one to hit our area to make it a busy hurricane season. Just be prepared!
Look for more of the same for our weather. The pattern of westerly winds continue as high pressure to our south continues to pump in the high humidity. We will see isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning near the coast and then mainly inland during the late afternoon and early evening.
We will still see a few isolated showers along the beaches during the morning hours.
Highs will be near 90 each day and heat indices in the low 100′s. The feels like temperatures could be a little higher by Thursday and Friday approaching advisory levels.
The rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday going to 50% but still expect them to be hit or miss type of storms.
There is some indication that we will see a change to more of a normal pattern with storms building inland and then working back toward the coast late in the day.
