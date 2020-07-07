Frist Alert Weather: Developing low with tropical potential slowly drifts away from the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure, now centered over Georgia, which is drifting away from the Suncoast. As it moves away it is allowing an area of high pressure to build over the Suncoast from the south and brings in slightly drier air. We continue the west wind flow pattern and therefore have the morning showers near the coast which move inland and become more intense by afternoon. Severe weather is not forecast and the drier air should also limit the storms from producing the heavy rain near the coast, which we saw yesterday. Because of the compression effects of the sinking air in that high pressure area, we will likley have several days of very warm afternoons, especially inland. Heat Indexes will approach heat advisory levels with 103 or 104 degree “feels like” temperatures common.