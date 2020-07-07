FDOH reports 9,989 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 223,783 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,889 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Wednesday morning’s update.
220,492 of those total cases involve Florida residents and there have been 102 non-Florida resident deaths reported.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 4,080 Residents: 4,052 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 28
Conditions and Care Deaths: 135 Hospitalizations* Residents: 328 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 1,953 (48%) Female: 2,087 (52%) Unknown/No data: 12 (<1%)
Race: Black: 347 (9%) White: 1,831 (45%) Other: 340 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 1,534 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,057 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 1,315 (32%) Unknown/No Data: 1,662 (41%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,334 Residents: 2,296 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 38
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 227 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 1,113 (48%) Female: 1,173 (51%) Unknown/No data: 10 (<1%)
Race: Black: 117 (5%) White: 1,206 (53%) Other: 171 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 802 (35%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 272 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 1,066 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 958 (42%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.