Emergency order issued to reopen all Florida public schools in August

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Despite the recent surge of COVID-19 infections throughout the state of Florida, a mandate has been issued from Tallahassee requiring all public schools and charter schools to reopen in August.
Florida Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, issued the emergency order Monday night. The order requires school districts and charter school governing boards to open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students in the fall. The only way a school will not open back up for in-person learning is if state or local health officials advise a school board not to do so.
The mandate states the reason for the reopening is to help the well-being of students and families, which rely on schools for things such as nutrition, socialization, counseling, and extra-curricular activities. It also states this will help parents and guardians get back to work.
The order states schools can offer remote learning as an option for students but it will be more robust this year. Students who do remote learning will have their progress monitored and if they fail to make progress they will be provided a transition into another teaching method. The Department of Education will also not be waiving the minimum number of instructional hours for students and schools must provide all services they normally do this year.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.