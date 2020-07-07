Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

This mage made from video shows the hands of a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus and has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body, doctors reported Tuesday, July 7, 2020. “I’m very moved because it’s something that millions of people want,” said the 35-year-old man, whose spoke to The Associated Press on condition that his name not be published. (Source: Federica Narancio)