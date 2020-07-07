Bank of America to temporarily close several locations in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several Bank of America branches in Florida will temporarily close due to the spike in coronavirus cases. The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the bank staff.
Bank of America’s ATM locations and mobile banking site will remain functional. Some locations will continue to operate drive-through banking. There is no estimated duration of closure.
To make an appointment to access your safe deposit box during regular business hours, you can email the bank at safebox@bofa.com and include your full name, address and phone number in the email.
You can check in on the status of a location by clicking here or view the list below.
Suncoast Branches affected include:
Braden Plaza, 4302 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34208
College Plaza, 3401 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210
Peridia, 5315 39th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203
Bayshore, 6160 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207
Tara, 7223 55th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203
Westside, 4311 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209
Gateway North, 11200 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212
North Port, 14299 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287
Fruitville Road, 3175 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237
Sarasota Main, 1990 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34236
Sarasota Square, 8111 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238
Sarasota Crossings, 5457 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232
Village Plaza, 3600 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
University Parkway, 8498 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243
Palmer Crossing, 5470 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
South Venice, 2180 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293
Venice, 304 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285
