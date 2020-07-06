41-year-old motorcyclist killed during fatal crash on University Parkway and Kentucky Street on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 41-year-old man that was traveling on a motorcycle was killed in a fatal traffic crash on Sunday evening in Sarasota.
This incident took place on University Parkway and Kentucky Street around 8:30 p.m. and it was a vehicle versus a motorcycle.
Troopers say a 37-year-old man was driving a sedan was attempting to make a left turn from Kentucky Street onto the eastbound lanes of University Parkway.
The motorcyclist was traveling in the westbound lanes of University Parkway and approaching Kentucky Street.
According to troopers, this is when the sedan traveled into the path of the approaching motorcycle and the right front of the motorcycle made contact with the left side of the sedan.
The motorcyclist passed away from his injuries, and the driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
