WNBA announces seven players test positive for COVID-19, teams arrived at IMG Academy on Monday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The WNBA announced on Monday that seven of the league’s players have tested for the coronavirus.
This announcement comes down on the same day that that 11 of the 12 WNBA teams reported to the IMG Academy in Bradenton to begin preparing for the 2020 season.
The only team that did not travel was the Indiana Fever and the league says that the team is delaying their travel plans by at least five days out of caution due to the CDC’s close contact self-quarantine requirements.
There have not been any decisions made on whether or not today’s announcement will cause the league to postpone or cancel the scheduled season.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.