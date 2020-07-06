West winds continue but for how long?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I don’t know about you but I miss the regular summer afternoon pattern. Usually we see storms develop in Central Florida and then they are carried over to our coast late in the afternoon and early evening cooling us down in the evening.
They are usually more intense that what we’ve been seeing lately. Usually the normal SE wind collides with the west coast sea breeze and bringing in big time storms with the coverage being much larger and the cooling effect being much more pronounced.
The west to southwest wind will continue through the remainder of this week which means more of the same. With generally partly cloudy skies and highs around 90 with lows in the upper 70′s which is well above average for the low temperature.
There will be a chance for coastal showers scattered about during the overnight and just after sunrise and then the main focus shifts inland later in the day. Although there will still be a chance for a few showers evening during the late afternoon near the coast. The rain chance is 40% on Tuesday drops to 30% on Wednesday and then back up to 40-50% chances from Thursday on through Sunday.
