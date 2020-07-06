Sarasota County sheriff’s car broken into outside his home

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the department issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Krahe says the burglary happened late Sunday or early Monday morning. The car was parked outside the sheriff’s home in Venice.
Krahe didn’t say what was taken from the vehicle but confirmed no weapons or stun guns were stolen. She said there was forced entry and that the car was not left unlocked.
Investigators are looking into the incident. She said there were other car burglaries reported in the area.
