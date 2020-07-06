Over 7,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Florida, state suffers 63 new coronavirus related fatalities

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 213,794 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,841 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Tuesday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 7,347 cases since Monday.
210,594 of those total cases involve Florida residents and there have been 102 non-Florida resident deaths reported.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 12:30 regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 3,890 Residents: 3,862 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 28
Conditions and Care Deaths: 135 Hospitalizations* Residents: 308 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 1,864 (48%) Female: 1,985 (51%) Unknown/No data: 13 (<1%)
Race: Black: 333 (9%) White: 1,781 (46%) Other: 332 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 1,416 (37%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,046 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 1,276 (33%) Unknown/No Data: 1,540 (40%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,249 Residents: 2,211 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 38
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 228 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 1,077 (49%) Female: 1,125 (51%) Unknown/No data: 9 (<1%)
Race: Black: 112 (5%) White: 1,180 (53%) Other: 170 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 749 (34%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 261 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 1,047 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 903 (41%)
