Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on coronavirus in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been nerve-wracking for Florida residents dealing with the increase in coronavirus cases. On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis attempting to put a positive spin on things during a press conference at The Villages.
DeSantis says about 2.2 million tests have been done in Florida, which is about ten percent of residents. He says the average age of those who tested positive continues to get younger and younger. It now stands around 36-years-old, it used to be in the mid-60′s. Fifteen-percent of people have tested positive over the last week. The governor is urging all residents to continue to social distance and to continue to wear a face mask.
“I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations, where people let their guard down, usually like a private party or something like that, that’s kind of what we’ve seen,” said DeSantis. “I think that the folks who put a premium on safety, that’s showing you that we’re able to handle this, have society function, still want people going to work, but do it in a way that you take some basic precaution.”
The governor’s next goal is to increase anti-body testing. With that testing, results can be provided within fifteen minutes.
