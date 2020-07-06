First Alert Weather: A low pressure area to the north brings good rain chances today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm, moist and unstable air is over-top of the Suncoast today. This combines with an area of low pressure across north Florida. With those features in place the chance for showers is good today. The winds will be out of the southwest and this wind pattern tends to produce showers near the coast in the morning and early afternoon and then shift focus inland as thunderstorms fire up in east of the interstate. Tomorrow we will watch the low slowly start to move away from Florida. This will allow our Tuesday rain chances to go down. In fact, the downward trend in rain chances will stick around through most of the work week.
Another trough of low pressure will sag into Florida this weekend. This will help to destabilize the atmosphere enough to enhance rainfall chances for the weekend. Severe weather is not anticipated but, rather, the southwest wind pattern will continue with morning showers likely along the coast and better chance for storms inland by afternoon.
The tropics are heating up a bit. No danger for Florida yet, but over the next Few days the Carolina’s should monitor the weather in the tropics.
