Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in Children on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we continue getting more data from COVID-19 testing, we’re seeing an alarming new normal.
Hundreds of children, 17 years and younger, are now testing positive for coronavirus. There are now a total of 11, 515 kids in Florida infected. Here on the Suncoast, there are 332 in Manatee County and 103 in Sarasota County.
“The messaging that took place made an incorrect assumption that young people were somehow immune, so that combined with all this time of not being in school and not having opportunity for socialization. Then as the state opened, and many people took it as an opportunity to go about businesses as normal without precautions,” explained Dr. Lisa Merritt, from the Multicultural Institute of Health.
The good news is that very few of these kids are having sever symptoms or having to be admitted to get oxygen, and it’s even less common to see a child get the toxicity response from the virus known as the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. However, doctors say this demographic is playing the biggest role in spreading the disease in the community.
“We have more ability to test, but that’s not it. Just testing positive is one thing, but when you’re seeing hospital admissions, that’s another thing. That means they’re sick. It’s not just that young people are testing positive. We’re seeing them in the hospital, so it’s real,” said Dr. James Fiorica, the Chief Medical Officer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Plus, doctors say they have seen a huge increase in the number of kids getting infected in the last few weeks, so paying attention to their symptoms is very important.
“If your child gets sick, and it’s just mild symptoms like a cold, then they probably don’t need to see a physician, but if your child is sick and in any way their illness worries you such as very high fevers or looks like or they say they have trouble breathing, then your child should be seen by their doctor or in an emergency room that day. You don’t put it off until the next day,” explained Dr. Richard Dumois, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
