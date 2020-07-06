Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in Children on the Suncoast

“If your child gets sick, and it’s just mild symptoms like a cold, then they probably don’t need to see a physician, but if your child is sick and in any way their illness worries you such as very high fevers or looks like or they say they have trouble breathing, then your child should be seen by their doctor or in an emergency room that day. You don’t put it off until the next day,” explained Dr. Richard Dumois, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.