City of Venice to start distributing cloth face coverings on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced on Monday the free cloth masks and face coverings will begin being offered to the public starting on Wednesday.
The masks will be distributed in a package of five with one package being given out per person.
The masks will be available at the following locations:
- Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. #23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
The masks are also currently available through a partnership with Venice MainStreet at several stores and restaurants in downtown Venice on Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
