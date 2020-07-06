City of Venice to start distributing cloth face coverings on Wednesday

By ABC7 Staff | July 6, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 2:27 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced on Monday the free cloth masks and face coverings will begin being offered to the public starting on Wednesday.

The masks will be distributed in a package of five with one package being given out per person.

The masks will be available at the following locations:

  • Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. #23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

The masks are also currently available through a partnership with Venice MainStreet at several stores and restaurants in downtown Venice on Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

